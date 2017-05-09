Liberal Donna Barnett has been declared the winner in the Cariboo Chilcotin riding.

With 44 of 71 ballot boxes reporting Barnett has 4,377 votes

That is well ahead of Sally Watson of the NDP who has just 2058 votes.

Rita Geisbrecht of the Green Party has 1114 votes.

Cariboo North is also looking like it will remain Liberal.

Incumbent Coralee Oakes leads with 35 of 57 ballot boxes reporting with 3,448 votes.

That is almost a thousand votes ahead of the NDP’s Scott Elliott.

Richard Jaques of the Green Party is third with 430 votes and then Tony Goulet of the BC Conservative Party has 400 votes.