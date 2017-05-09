The mural capital of the Cariboo Chilcotin has yet another painting.

Co-owner of Lake City Glass in Williams Lake Sheila Mortensen says the mural is a birthday gift to her husband Chester.

“My husband’s 76 so I thought oh well, he’ll be on the building for a little while anyway,” she said with a laugh. “I told him I was going to do it. I said you want advertising, Happy Birthday! it’s your advertisement.”

Mortensen says the mural with her husband in it, depicts the business as it looked when they started it back in 1972.

She anticipates the mural which is being undertaken by artist Dwayne Davis to be complete by the end of this week.