The polls are now closed and we are awaiting our first results in the 2017 BC election.

The Advance polls are expected to be counted first.

In Cariboo North, it is a 4-person race with Liberal Coralee Oakes trying to keep her seat in the legislature.

Oakes won last time by just over 600 votes over Independent Bob Simpson who had left the NDP.

Simpson, now the Mayor of Quesnel, was seeking a third term of his own after winning twice under the NDP banner.

Duncan Barnett, who represented the new democrats in 2013, was a distant third.

Scott Elliott, a two term City Councillor, is representing the NDP this time around.

While Oakes ran her campaign focused on jobs and the economy, Elliott insisted that the economy had left too many people struggling and left behind.

Tony Goulet’s name was also on the ballot in Cariboo North.

The former Chair and current Trustee on Quesnel’s Board of Education is representing the BC Conservative Party.

He suggested that the two party system in the province isn’t working and that too many people’s voices are being left out.

Rounding out Cariboo North is the Green Party candidate Richard Jaques.

The school teacher and former police officer also ran for the Greens in the last Federal Election.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin riding has only ever had one MLA.

Donna Barnett and the Liberal Party have won both times since it was changed from Cariboo South after the 2005 vote.

Barnett, who won by almost 3 thousand votes last time around over the NDP’s Charlie Wyse, is seeking her third straight term.

The decision was much closer back in 2009 however when Barnett beat Wyse, the incumbent from Cariboo South, by less than a hundred votes.

Sally Watson, a Director from 70 Mile on the Thompson Nicola Regional District since 2002, is representing the NDP in this election.

Green Party candidate Rita Geisbrecht rounded out the choices in the Cariboo/Chilcotin riding.