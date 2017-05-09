The Williams Lake RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in an investigation of a stolen Freightliner truck from a parking lot at the Ramada Inn.

In a Crime Stoppers release, Police say the vehicle was stolen on either the evening of May 5th or the early hours of May 6th.

It was located west of Williams Lake on Highway 20 on fire. The vehicle was completely destroyed.

RCMP are also seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 2015 Polaris Razor 1000.

On May 5th the unit was reported as being stolen from a locked outbuilding on the owner’s property in the Williams Lake area.

If you have information on either of these incidents, you can contact CRIME STOPPERS 1-800- 222-8477 or Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211.