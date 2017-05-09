The City of Williams Lake is offering Event Hosting Grants to help local non-profit organizations host successful multi-day events.

Events and Marketing Co-Ordinator for the City of Williams Lake, Beth Holden says the cost of each grant can vary and explains why.

‘They technically could receive up to three thousand dollars but the grants are given on a per person basis so there are different rates. If the event is pulling in people from the region they would get a different amount then if it’s an international event”.

In order to qualify for an Event Hosting Grant the organization must be a local registered non-profit and the multi-day event must be held within the City of Williams Lake taxation area.

Application deadline is May 31st and forms can be picked up at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.