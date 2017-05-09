A jewelry store on Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House was the subject of a break and enter early on Saturday morning.

CPL Ryder Birtwistle with the 100 Mile House shares some of the details.

“The owner had a call from her alarm company that there was a motion detected. She attended and found the door smashed and pried open. Officers attended shortly there after, cleared the building, and no one was found inside however there was significant damage to a number of the display cases.”

Birtwistle says although there is no exact number, several thousand dollars of jewelry was stolen.

The incident occurred around 4:50am and police are asking anyone that may have seen anything suspicious to call the 100 Mile RCMP.

At this point in time there are thought to be 2 people involved with the possibility of a 3rd.