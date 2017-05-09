It is general election day in B.C. and the last chance for Cariboo residents to select the MLA that they want to represent them.

Polls will be open from 8 am until 8pm.

Here Wayne Rodier, the Chief Election Officer in Cariboo North, reminds us what we need to vote…

“What they need to bring is there where to vote card that they have, that will help us, either driver’s license or two pieces of ID, one of which has their address on it.”

Rodier says the best place for each person to vote will also be on their voter card although he says people can vote at any of the polling stations in their riding.

There are numerous places to vote in both ridings.

Rodier says Quesnel area residents can go to

“Barlow creek, Bouchie Lake, we have a voting station a the community centre, Correlieu Secondary School, Dragon Lake School, Ecole Baker, the Kersley Hall, Maple Park Mall and Parkland Community Centre.

There is also the Nazko Community Centre.

Choice in the southern part of the riding include the community halls in Likely, Big Lake, Miocene, Horselfy and McLeese Lake as well as the fire station in Wildwood.

There are 30 choices in the Cariboo/Chilcotin riding.

100 Mile House residents can go to the curling club or the elementary school.

Voting will also take place at the 108 Ranch Community Hall and the 150 Mile Fire Hall.

There are two choices in Canim Lake, either at the band office or the general store.

In Williams Lake the choices are Cataline, Chilcotin Road and Mountview Elementary Schools, the Elks Hall, ST. Andrews United Church and the Tourism Discovery Centre.

Other outlying areas include the schools in Alexis Creek, Tatla Lake, Anahim Lake, Nemiah Valley and Alkali Lake as well as Community Halls at Dog Creek, at Watch Lake in 70-Mile, in Forest Grove, Lone Butte and Bridge Lake.

A full list is available on the Elections BC website.