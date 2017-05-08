Quesnel’s 16th annual Hike for Hospice was a huge success on Sunday.

Sherry Webster, who is the Secretary with the Quesnel and District Hospice Society, says they exceeded expectations…

“The hike was excellent. We were so pleased with the turnout and pleased with out numbers, we raised more than 9 thousand dollars this year and it just warms our hearts with the support that we are getting.”

This year’s event was held at Alex Fraser Park.

Webster says it surpassed the 75-hundred dollars they raised last year in their old location in Lebourdais Park

This year’s funds will be put to good use…

“This year our goal was to make enough to buy at least three leather recliners for the hospital again which would be for palliative patients and their family members to sit in. We exceeded out expectation and raised 9 thousand dollars.”

Webster says they will only have to purchase two new recliners as Willis Harper has donated a third recliner.