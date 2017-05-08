The Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake has a new Executive Director.

Originally from Kitimat, Linda Berg started her new position on March 30th and we asked her if she has any visions or plans for the club yet in the short time she’s been here.

“The club really lacks in space so that’s one thing we’re always working on, and of course we’re always applying for grants and funding so we’re always looking out for dollars to expand our programs and improve our existing programs”.

Berg says she has worked with several non-profit organizations in the past and she enjoys being able to make a difference in the lives of people.

When asked for her impression on how well the Youth Week Celebrations that took place last week in Williams Lake went, Berg said all the events were really attended.