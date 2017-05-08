Cariboo residents turned out in record numbers to vote early for the 2017 provincial election.

Elections BC says 4,465 people cast a ballot at one of the many advance polls that took place this time around in the Cariboo/Chilcotin riding.

That is up from 3,299 in 2013.

It was the same story in Cariboo North where 3,789 people voted early….up more than 500 from 3,273 in 2013.

It should also be noted that because of changes to the electoral boundary this time around there are roughly 34-hundred fewer eligible voters in Cariboo North.

Across the province advance voting was up by 70 percent this time around compared to the last election.

General election day is tomorrow from 8 am until 8 pm.