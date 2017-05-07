The 1st annual Hike for Hospice and Family Fun Day in Williams Lake at Scout Island took place Sunday.

City Councillor and Hospice Society volunteer, Sue Zacharias who raised $400 with family and friends, says she will definitely do it again.

“I had some of my family and 4-year-old granddaughter come down and we all just strolled around and looked at everything. It’s just fantastic. It’s such a beautiful spot.”

Hike for Hospice which is the largest single-day hospice palliative care fundraising and awareness activity in Canada took place in more than 100 communities including Quesnel.

“All the money that we raised today (Sunday) for the Williams Lake Hospice Society stays in Williams Lake so that’s why I think it’s a great fundraiser,” said Zacharias.

“I really hope people come out next year. It’s going to be bigger and better, and it’s a great cause.”

The amount of funds raised from the Hike in Williams Lake, as well as a fundraiser at Dairy Queen last Thursday, are expected to be tallied by Tuesday.