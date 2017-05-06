Today (Saturday) is the last day for advance voting as the countdown is on to the provincial election and general voting day on Tuesday.

Advance polls are open until 8pm for Cariboo North at the Quesnel and District Seniors Centre and the Williams Lake Ramada Inn Convention Centre.

For the Cariboo-Chilcotin polls are also open until 8 at the 100 Mile Curling Club and the Elks Hall in Williams Lake.

To be eligible to vote, you must be 18 years of age or older on May 9, be a Canadian citizen, and a resident of BC for the last six months.