The Cariboo Fire Centre has responded to fewer wildfires this season when compared to the same time last year.

Natasha Broznitsky is a fire information officer.

“The cool and rainy spring we’ve had so far in the Cariboo has played a big role in the lack of wildfires we’ve had so far, and these conditions so far have allowed crews to suppress fires that have come up before they grow very large.”

Broznitsky although they have had a quiet start to the season so far, it is still too early to speculate on what we might be in for later in the summer.

She says the Centre has responded to 20 wildfires since March 21st which have burned 22 hectares. She says that all of the fires were human-caused and therefore completely preventable.

At this point last spring, the Centre had responded to 48 fires which had burned 640 hectares, 400 of which was due to the Nazko fire in April 2016.