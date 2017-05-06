The following information is from the Ashcroft RCMP Website:

The Ashcroft RCMP are currently searching a segment of Cache Creek, near the village of Cache Creek, BC, for missing person, Clayton Cassidy.

On the morning of Friday May 5, 2017, the Ashcroft RCMP received a report that 59 yr old Clayton Cassidy of Cache Creek was missing. Mr Cassidy who is employed as the Cache Creek Fire Chief was last known to be checking creek water levels early Friday morning and was reported as missing.

To date the investigation into his whereabouts have confirmed the Mr Cassidy had been checking creek flow levels in Cache Creek, East of the village near Brookside Campground. Clayton Cassidy last had communication with someone early Friday overnight, and seen by the river. Mr Cassidy’s vehicle was also found at the location.

Clayton Cassidy is described as:

Caucasian male

5’11 180 cm

177lbs 80 kgs

Hair brown

Eyes brown

Last seen wearing blue overalls

The Cache Creek RCMP have activated area Search and Rescue resources, which include swift water technicians and SAR Service dog teams , stated Cpl Dan Moskaluk