More people were working this April in the Cariboo despite the unemployment rate rising.

Statistics Canada analyst Andrew Fields says there were 2,000 more people working compared to last year.

“So we can see where the net changes occurred there. It looks like mostly in service sectors. So healthcare saw an increase, there were a bit over 1,000 more people working in that. There were also more people working in other services and business building services.”

Fields says although more people were working (80,000 in comparison to 78,000 in April 2016), 3,000 more people at the same entered the labor market searching for work.

He says that caused the unemployment rate to jump in the Cariboo to 8.9% from the 5.6% in April 2016.

BC’s unemployment rate is 5.5% which is now second best in Canada.

Canada’s jobless rate remains a full point higher than BC’s at 6.5%.