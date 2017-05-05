The weekend in Williams Lake and Quesnel could get off to a rocky start.

Environment Canada warns that conditions are favorable for the development of serve thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

The agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday morning for the Cariboo including Williams Lake and Quesnel.

They remind the public to stay indoors during such weather activity as lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

10 to 20 mm of rain is expected with the risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon in Williams Lake.