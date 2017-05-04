The Williams Lake Hospice Society will be hosting an annual Hike for Hospice fundraiser and Family Fun Day at the Scout Island Nature Centre on Sunday.

Kathie Vilkas is the executive director.

“The Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association has been doing this for I believe it’s their 15th year and it’s just something that we jumped on this year.”

Vilkas says that the society wanted the event to be their second fundraiser of the year along with their memory tree that they have had for about 22 years.

She adds that as well as the walk, there will be programs for children ages four to 13, along with draw prizes and more.

“We just want to show the fun side of hospice and make it a family event and taking care of yourself, and getting out to a beautiful area of nature like Scout Island, so we thought we would give it a try and see what happens.”

The Hike for Hospice and Family Fun Day starts for onsite registration at noon and activities starting at 1 pm.

Participants can also register in advance as an individual hiker or form a walking group at

http://chpca.convio.net/WilliamsLakeHospiceSociety

The Quesnel and District Hospice Palliative Care Association will be holding a Hike for Hospice as well on Sunday.

It starts at noon at Alex Fraser Park.