The BC Enduro Series will be returning to Williams Lake.

Owner and operator of the Series, Ted Morton says it was not a question if they would return but rather why wouldn’t they.

He says last year was a favorite stop among riders.

“The community in Williams Lake is unparallel. It’s such a warm welcome we get in town. It’s just one of those stops where the whole community really gets behind the event. For riders coming from out of town to come and experience that it’s really unique; it’s a cool race but then it’s also a really cool atmosphere for riders and for the community to be a part of. You feel like a local when you come.”

Morton says they will be riding a whole new trail network that they didn’t ride last year and that they’re hoping to break the 200 mark for riders.

He adds that volunteers including course marshals and first aid attendants are needed.

The 2017 Series which kicked off in Penticton on April 30th arrives in Williams Lake from May 21-22.