Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that is currently in effect for 100 Mile House.

Beginning this evening conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and large hail.

Alyssa Charbonneau, Environment Canada Meteorologist lets us know how long this weather warning will be in effect.

“Well it’s expected to go through the night and tomorrow morning we still have a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning but it will be diminishing as the day goes on. By tomorrow afternoon we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds and things are expected to clear out for the weekend.”

Charbonneau added that rainfall could lead to rising river levels and an increased risk of flooding.