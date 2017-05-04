The Emergency Services Coordinator for Quesnel says while Baker Creek and the Fraser River have come up slightly over the last couple of weeks but at this point he has no concerns about flooding.

Sylvain Gauthier says everything is right where it should be for this time of year, although he does expect the water levels to continue to rise…

“Compared to last year we haven’t had the nice warm weather, like mid 20’s to high 20’s so far this year, but as we are starting to warm up we are going to see a small rise in both the fraser and baker creek over the next few weeks as temperatures start to go up.”

Gauthier says Baker Creek normally peaks around mid to late May while the Fraser usually peaks in late May or early June.