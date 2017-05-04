Should Reid Street have wider sidewalks ? One or two lanes and should there be just parallel parking or angle parking as well ?

Those are just some of the questions that have been asked at several public engagement events being held by the City on the Downtown Revitalization of Reid Street.

City Manager Byron Johnson says three possibilities have emerged, two that are different from the status quo…

“The second option that was discussed was wider sidewalks with two travel lanes and parallel parking on both sides and the third option was somewhat wider sidewalks, 3 metre sidewalks, with parallel parking, angle parking on the other side and one wider travel lane.”

Johnson also noted however that there was also the possibility of mixing and matching these ideas on the different blocks.

While Reid Street is the focus Council is also looking at Barlow Avenue being changed to one-way.

Another public meeting is scheduled for June.

In the meantime people can also provide input on-line.

Council hopes to have a final plan ready to go to tender in the fall so that construction can begin early in the spring.