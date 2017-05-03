The newly formed Williams Lake Young Professionals Network is gearing up to hold their first event tomorrow.

Volunteer Organizer Chris Pedersen says they’re hoping to create a little bit of a community outside of work for people between the ages of 19-40.

“It really just started with a conversation between employees (Gibraltar Mines) specifically in the human resource department as to how do we create a culture of individuals that would like to not just work at Gibraltar but stay in Williams Lake. We notice at least for a lot of the younger professionals coming into Williams Lake, and that’s both on our side as well as a lot of other communities or other industries in town, we get a lot of younger people coming in and then leaving.”

Pedersen says they will be holding a free Meet and Bowl at the Cariboo Bowling Lanes from 6pm until 9.

He says just over 30 people so far have confirmed that they will be attending and quite a few interested.

“We’ve got the entire bowling alley booked so between 40 to 60 people would make the event completely perfect and I think we’re on track to get those numbers.”