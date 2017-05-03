The Museum of the Cariboo-Chilcotin could soon be on the move to a new home at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

The former Cariboo Lodge site adjacent to the Museum will be home to a brand new 72-bed residential care facility, with construction expected to begin in July 2017. The City has accepted an offer from the developer for the purchase of the Museum property pending the public notification process.

“City of Williams Lake Council has been in discussion with the Museum executive, and we are confident that we can work together to ensure that their new location at the Tourism Discovery Centre will meet their display needs, with arrangements being made for additional storage during the transition,” says Mayor Walt Cobb.

“Council values the Museum’s historical and cultural contributions to our community, and is committed to its long-term viability.”

The Tourism Discovery Centre according to the City has the advantage of being an established tourist destination and is well-positioned to house the Museum with minimal disruption.

Considerable grant funds are available to assist with the relocation, and the City will realize significant operating and maintenance cost savings by including the Museum in the Tourism Discovery Centre building.

The Museum is expected to reopen at the Tourism Discovery Centre at the beginning of July.