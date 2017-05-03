(Story by Kyle Balzer)

A critical member on and off the ice for the Cariboo Cougars is heading to the interior to continue his career.

Forward Myles Mattila has signed a contract with the Kelowna Chiefs of the Kootenay International Junior ‘B’ Hockey League (KIJHL) for the 2017-18 season.

The 18-year-old recorded 22 points (8G, 14A) in 38 games with the Major Midget Cats this past year, serving as an Assistant Captain.

He was also recognized at the 2017 Telus Cup by Hockey Canada with an Esso Kids Scholarship bursary worth $500.

He is also a mental health advocate with MindCheck.ca.