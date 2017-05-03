The Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates forum at the North Cariboo Community campus tonight and it’s a forum with a bit of a twist.

Chamber Manager Amber Gregg says they will using a program called pigeon hole live….

“You launch your web browser, you go to the website and then we’ll give you an event code once you get there, you type in the event code and then you enter the event. You can ask your question or if somebody else is asked a similar question or a question that you’re interested in the answer you can vote for the question that way.”

Gregg says you can use a tablet, a smart phone or a laptop.

Basically as long as you have an internet connection you can enter the program.

She says there will be no verbal questions but people can submit written questions between 6 and 6-30.

Gregg says they will get started at around 6-30 and questions will be answered between 7 and 9.

All four candidates in Cariboo North are expected to attend.