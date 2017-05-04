The Demonstration Forest & Nature Trail in the 99 Mile Recreation area has been fully restored and is once again open to the public.

This project was undertaken by The District of 100 Mile House and has improved the trails connectivity with other trails in the area.

Mayor of 100 Mile House Mitch Campsall was on hand and says he plans to walk the trail for the 1st time this summer.

“I’m going to bring my grand kids up, all 3 of them as well as my kids. And we are all going to do it together at the same time.”

The project is a partnership between the District of 100 Mile House, NDIT (Northern Development Initiative Trust, Rec Sites and Trails BC, DWB Forestry, Community Futures Cariboo-Chilcotin, Cariboo Mountain Bike Consortium, West Fraser Mills, Norbord, Montane Forest Consultants and the Stormriders Unit Crew and the BC Wildfire Service.

The trail is 5.7km long and located about 1km along Ainsworth Road just south of town.