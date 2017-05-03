Statistics Canada released information today on age and sex and the type of dwellings people are living in according to their 2016 census.

The average age of people living in the Cariboo in 2016 was 41.4 years of age. In Williams Lake it was 41.6 and Quesnel 42.5.

There were 4,505 structural type of dwellings in Williams Lake, 4,395 in Quesnel, and 26,700 in the Cariboo Regional District with single detached houses making the bulk of each of those figures.

(Editors note: it was incorrectly reported that the population of the Cariboo dropped by 1.4% when it has increased from 154,271 from the 2011 census to 156,494)