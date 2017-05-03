The Cariboo is about to have it’s own field of dreams.

Thanks to the Toronto Blue Jays Field of Dreams grant program the Williams Lake Indian Band received over $91,000 dollars to upgrade their field at SugarCane.

Dez Wycotte is the Band’s Rec Coordinator and she explains how excited she was to hear that they were one of the 13 communities countrywide that were awarded this grant.

“They told us via email that we were expected to keep it quiet until the Jays Care Foundation put out their media release. It was probably the hardest secret I had to keep. I can’t even express how grateful I am. It was just absolutely incredible.”

Wycotte says work on the new ball field will begin at the end of this month and should be completed if on schedule by late fall.

Other organizations and communities awarded 2017 Field Of Dreams investments of up to $150,000 this year to enhance or refurbish safe spaces for children and youth to play baseball, develop life-skills and learn from positive role models are:

·Alderville First Nation – Alderville, ON

·Boys & Girls Clubs of Foothills – Black Diamond, AB

·Boys & Girls Clubs of Kamloops – Kamloops, BC

·Cat Lake First Nation – Cat Lake, ON

·Chesley Minor Baseball Club – Chesley, ON

·Easter Seals Ontario – London, ON

·Kenora Chiefs Advisory – Wabaseemoong, Treaty 3, ON

·Municipality of Central Manitoulin – Manitoulin, ON

·Toronto District School Board – Earl Beatty Public School – Toronto, ON

·Turtleford Minor Ball Club – Lions Park, SK

·West Hill Baseball – Scarborough, ON

·YMCA of Greater Toronto Area – Toronto, ON

“Jays Care is committed to creating opportunities for children and youth,” says Robert Witchel, Executive Director, Jays Care Foundation. “The support the Blue Jays enjoy across the country inspires us on and off the field. These investments will give young Canadians the opportunity to be more active and learn valuable life-skills such as resiliency, teamwork and leadership through sport and play.”

(Files from Pat Matthews and Toronto Blue Jays)