A Quesnel cowboy won the Bull Riding at the Nechako Valley Indoor Rodeo in Vanderhoof over the weekend.

Lane Cork scored an 84 on “Little Sam” for $1368.

Wade McNolty from 150 Mile was first and second in the Steer Wrestling for more than a thousand dollars.

And Ty Lytton from 100 Mile House and his partner Aaron Palmer from Savona captured the Team Roping with a 7 and 9 for 616 dollars each.

Denton Spiers from Quesnel had a lucrative weekend as well.

He grabbed a share of 2nd and 3rd place money in the Team Roping and also won the Novice Bull Riding for more than one thousand 70 dollars.

There were several junior event champions from the Cariboo as well.

Emma Langevin from Quesnel had the fastest time in the Junior Barrel Racing, Williams Lake’s Brianna Billy won the Junior Breakaway Roping and Kira Stowell from Quesnel won both the Pee Wee Barrels and the Pee Wee Poles.