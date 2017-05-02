Expect to see firefighters at the Cariboo Lodge in Williams Lake Tuesday evenings.

Deputy Fire Chief for the Williams Lake Fire Department, Rob Warnock says they will be conducting training sessions.

“It’s a great opportunity with such a big building we can run scenarios. There’ll be no fire activity, but we’re going to have to simulate it. It’s just a nice building to do forcible entry in and we’ll be able to move some walls and teach some of the firefighters some rescue techniques.”

Warnock says the Department is hoping to hold training sessions at the Lodge for the rest of this month and possibly into June depending on the time frame for the demolition of the building which will be developed into a 70 residential care bed home.