A trial date has been set for a Quesnel man, charged in connection with a serious incident back in September.

41-year old Aaron James Dunlop is due back in Supreme Court on November 20th.

He’s facing numerous charges, including Unlawful Confinement, Assault with a Weapon and Uttering Threats.

RCMP were called to a residence in the 900 block of Anderson Drive after receiving a report that a man was distraught and under the influence of drugs and was causing damage to the property inside.

Police say they were told that he was armed with a knife.

The area was cordoned off and extra resources were called in, including a crisis negotiators, who was able to get the man to surrender.

Fortunately no one was hurt.