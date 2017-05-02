A week-long celebration recognizing the value and diversity as well as the positive contributions youth make in their communities continue with the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake & District holding a variety of events.

Outreach worker Dana Sarauer shares with us what they have planned for Youth Week following a kickoff barbecue Monday.

“Coming up this week on Wednesday we have a hip-hop workshop at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre and then also on Wednesday we have drop-in ball hockey and a barbecue lunch at the Cariboo Memorial Complex from 4-6pm and that’s for all youth from 13-18.”

Sarauer says that will be followed with a search and rescue demo at the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue hall Thursday evening, and a ride and skate and barbecue in Boitanio Park and rock band party at the library on Saturday.