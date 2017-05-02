This month is Invasive Species Action Month.

Gail Wallin is the Executive Director of the Invasive Species Council of BC (ISCBC).

“So there’s two actions, making sure that gear is clean before they go fishing or recreating in the outdoors and that they buy or plant invasive species. Both those actions are really important particularly during this time of year.”

Wallin says that they have events planned across the province to mark the Month and will be at this week’s Seedy Saturday in Williams Lake.

She adds that later in the month they will be holding plant identification workshops for First Nations.

Each week, ISCBC will provide educational materials about invasive species and highlight how British Columbians can take action against them.

To mark Canada’s 150th anniversary, the council is releasing a downloadable character called Spotter Jay that youth in over 150 locations in B.C. can use in projects about preventing the spread of invasive species.