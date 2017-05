Minor injury has been reported after a person was driven over by a vehicle near the Chief Will-Yum campsite Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred after 9 on Peters Drive.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sergeant Del Byron says that the person was sleeping on the ground when they were accidentally driven over.

The incident luckily was not serious as he says the vehicle went over the individual’s’ shoulder and that the ground was soft.

The incident is still under investigation.