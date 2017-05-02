The Chair of Quesnel’s Board of Education has been re-elected to the BC School Trustees Association Board.

Gloria Jackson received the support of her peers at the annual general meeting in Richmond last week.

Jackson says 38 motions were brought forward and debated, including some on funding….

“We do know that they are looking at the funding formula and how districts are presently funded so of course we’re going to have to wait until after the election but all districts know across the province that the funding formula currently doesn’t work for most school districts so ya we’re hoping they will be looking at that in the very near future, within the next year, and coming up with something that works better for districts.”

Jackson says the theme at the convention was “educating for a changing world” and they held a provincial election forum and asked questions of representatives from the NDP, the Liberal Party and the Green Party.