100 Mile House RCMP say they busted up a marijuana grow-op in the Lone Butte area on Saturday.

Corporal Brian Lamb explains how they located the residence…

“We received a report of an abandoned 911 call from that area in the 7000 block of Taylor Lake road in Lone Butte and as a result of trying to locate the individual who had called 911 a member had stopped at a residence and found a marijuana grow operation site.”

Lamb says a 30-year old male from the Chilliwack area was located and arrested.

He says a search of the property turned up 977 fully grown marijuana plants and growing equipment.

The accused has since been released on a promise to appear in court.