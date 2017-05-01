There was a collision between two trains in the South Cariboo area on Sunday.

100 Mile House RCMP Corporal Brian Lamb goes over some of the details…

“We were advised of a head-on collision between two trains in the area of Taylor Lake Road which is in the Lone Butte area. Where the collision occurred we could not reach it by vehicle so we had to utilize ATV’s escorting ambulance personnel.”

The Lone Butte Fire Department also attended.

Lamb says two people were injured in each train.

They were transported by a CN Rail truck, designed to travel on the train tracks, to an awaiting ambulance.

All four people have since been released from 100 Mile House Hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Lamb says because there was no evidence of anything criminal in nature they have now handed the investigation over to CN Rail Police.