The annual Quesnel Big Brothers and Big Sisters Bowl for Kids fundraiser is over for another year.

The event was held this past friday night and we asked Marketing Director Joanie Newman if it was better than in past years.

“We can’t really compare it because last year we had four sessions and this we had three sessions so it is a bit better, we did have more teams than we did in comparison to last year and I think because it was on a Friday night it just went over a whole lot better”

Newman said they are still waiting for money to come in but at the moment the total so far from the evening is at seventeen thousand five hundred dollars.

A total of 27 teams took part in this year’s Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser.