The numbers are in from the advance polls that were held in the two Cariboo ridings this past Saturday.

850 people voted In the Cariboo North riding that as of April 11th had 19,949 eligible voters.

And 1,073 people cast a ballot in the Cariboo Chilcotin riding on Saturday.

That, according to Elections BC, is out of an estimated 23, 360 voters.

The numbers aren’t in yet for Sunday.

More advance polls will be open later this week, beginning on Wednesday.

General election day is on May 9th.