photo from Hockey Canada and Cariboo Cougars

A Quesnel minor hockey product received quite an honour at the Telus Cup Midget Hockey Championship in Prince George.

Hockey Canada presented 18-year old Myles Mattila, a member of the Cariboo Cougars, with a 500 dollar Esso Kids Scholarship Award.

He received the honor because of his dedication to spreading the word on mental health.

Matilla, in Grade 12, is a mental health advocate for Mindcheck.ca