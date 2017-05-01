A Williams Lake man, who is accused of ramming a police car in an attempt to evade the RCMP on Saturday, has now appeared in court.

22-year old Jared Allistair Ingle, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, is now facing charges of Flight From Police, Dangerous Driving and Failure To Stop At An Accident in addition to Possession of a Prohibited Firearm.

Police say Ingle, a known violent offender, was observed in the Deep Creek area which is when he is accused of ramming the officer’s vehicle.

RCMP say that was followed by a brief pursuit until the vehicle lost control and crashed.

Police say that the driver and a passenger were not injured in the accident.

The arrest warrant for Ingle was from April 11th and included offences of Dangerous Driving, Hit and Run, Threats and Breach of Conditions.