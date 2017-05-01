RCMP, following several inquiries from the public, have updated the status of a Williams Lake man who is charged with a serious incident that allegedly occurred in Lac La Hache in March.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson is with North District Media Relations…

“We just wanted to make sure that the people were aware that Jesse Dean Meade, 20 years old, is presently in custody for allegations of Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Uttering Threats.”

Meade is due back in court on May 10th.

The charges are in connection with an incident back on March 29th.

Williams Lake RCMP say they were called to Cariboo Memorial Hospital after receiving a report that a 29-year old man was being treated for a stab wound to his upper torso.