BC, including Quesnel’s Jessica Higgins, was 2nd in the Junior Olympic level 9 division at the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships in Brandon, Manitoba over the weekend.

Higgins, who is 14, is the first Quesnel athlete to make it to this level and she placed a very respectable 13th out of 23 in both the uneven bars and on the beam and she was also 13th overall.