A former Riske Creek cowboy cashed a nice cheque of the Canadian Pro Rodeo tour over the weekend.

Virgil Poffenroth was 3rd in the Tie Down Roping at the Camrose Spring Rodeo with a 9 and 4.

Virgil’s first cheque of the season was worth more than 15-hundred and 40 dollars.

Kirsty White, from 150 Mile, was 5th in the Ladies Barrel Racing for $1,015.