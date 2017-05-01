The Quesnel Crossfire, coming off a weekend split, are back in action tonight in the Prince George Senior Men’s Lacrosse league.

They will play their first road game against the PG Bandits.

The Crossfire blew a 2 goal lead and went on to lose 16-13 to the Prince George Stylers at home on Saturday night but bounced back with a convincing 15 to 6 win over the visiting Mackenzie Lumberjacks on Sunday to improve to 1 and 2 on the season.

Bryston Waffle had a big weekend with 8 goals and an assist in the two games.