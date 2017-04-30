The province’s Lieutenant Governor will be visiting students at three schools in the Cariboo-Chilcotin to mark Canada’s confederation.

Acting communications and event officer at Government House, Monica Foosat says Judith Guichon’s whole goal throughout 2017 is to visit 150 schools

“This is a great chance for her Honour to interact with as many students as she can and get the message out there about how the Lieutenant Governor how the constitution fits into BC and with Canada.”

Foosat says Guichon’s visit to 150 Mile House Elementary, Marie Sharpe Elementary, and Cataline Elementary will bring the number of schools visited up to 105.

Guichon is scheduled to visit them Wednesday morning before heading off visit to schools in Kelowna.