A Williams Lake man who is known to be violent is facing numerous charges including threats and driving offences after ramming a police car in an attempt to evade police Saturday.

On April 29th at 1:00, the Williams Lake GIS members observed the man in the Deep Creek area. The man, who is known to flee from the police, rammed a police car in an attempt to evade police. A pursuit was initiated for a short distance. The vehicle lost control and crashed and both the driver and the passenger were arrested. There were no injuries.

The man was wanted on an outstanding warrant stemming from active investigations in Williams Lake.

The arrest warrant from April 11th 2017 included offences of dangerous driving, hit and run, threats and breach of conditions.

“The offenders involved in violent offences or making threats of violence will be pro-actively targeted for full accountability” said Insp Jeff Pelley Officer in a media release.