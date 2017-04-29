It may only be taking place in September but excitement is already brewing for this year’s Tour De Cariboo which will likely be the last.

Melissa Newberry is the executive director of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Williams Lake.

“The typical life of a fundraising event is around is 5 years and so this one it’s been around for a long time. Last year our ridership was quite low so we’re recognizing that maybe we have to offer a different kind of event.”

This year will mark the 25th year of Tour De Cariboo which sees riders embark on a 76 km bike ride to Gavin Lake on September 9.It had raised $23,000 for the organization last year.

