The 2017 Provincial Carpet Bowling Championships are set and ready to go in 100 Mile House starting today.

Sue Pinkerton, President of 100 Mile Carpet Bowling says there will be people from all over the province participating in the event.

“There is teams of fours, teams of threes, and teams of pairs. We have 10 teams of fours coming, 9 teams of threes, and 8 teams of pairs.”

Pinkerton says carpet bowling is a cross between curling, lawn bowling, and bocce ball and residents are welcome to come to the community hall and take in the action.

The actual bowling will be taking place Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at the 100 Mile House Community Hall with a banquet taking place for the bowlers on Wednesday at the Creekside Seniors Centre.