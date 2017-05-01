The BC Conservative Party candidate in Cariboo North says the two party system in the province isn’t working.

Tony Goulet says too many people’s voices are being left out…

“It’s all about big business, unions, money, political campaigns, costing and the people’s voice is not being heard. I’ve heard a lot of people say that, just we need to get politics out and people back into it.”

Goulet says there needs to be more choices in BC and he says the Conservatives can hold whoever gets elected accountable to the people.

He says we need smart governance where everybody’s needs are balanced.

Goulet says the most important things…education and healthcare…should be funded and then we should look at how to balance everything else with what we have left.